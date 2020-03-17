Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) And Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Among Headliners

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares are -28.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.04% or -$9.69 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.52% and -38.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the ZEN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ZEN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.85. The forecasts give the Zendesk Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.24% or 35.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.44, up 29.80% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 406 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 459 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 465,202 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 830,694. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,540 and 152,900 in purchases and sales respectively.

Titterton Jeffrey J, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 1,700 shares worth $149328.0 at $87.84 per share on Feb 21. The President of Sales had earlier sold another 4,000 ZEN shares valued at $326867.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $81.72 per share. Gomez Elena (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,500 shares at $89.75 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $403875.0 while Liu Ying Christina, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,777 shares on Feb 20 for $249236.0 with each share fetching $89.75.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.84 with a market cap of $206.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Tellurian Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,590,886 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 144.74M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.80% with a share float percentage of 99.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $66.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.51 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.