A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: eBay Inc. (EBAY), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are -7.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.23% or $1.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.66% and -12.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the EBAY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the EBAY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.84. The forecasts give the eBay Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.75% or -10.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.60% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.04, down -9.80% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 157 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 133 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 981,251 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,435,729. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 214,756 and 3,085,420 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yetto Kristin A, a SVP, Chief People Officer at the company, sold 29,863 shares worth $1.1 million at $37.00 per share on Feb 05. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 3,924 EBAY shares valued at $149662.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $38.14 per share. Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,141 shares at $36.91 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $115919.0 while CRING ANDREW JOHN, (Interim CFO) sold 29,710 shares on Feb 04 for $1.1 million with each share fetching $37.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), on the other hand, is trading around $5.44 with a market cap of $839.94M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 674,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,745 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.3M shares after the latest sales, with 10.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 120.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.02 million shares worth more than $259.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.13 million and represent 11.75% of shares outstanding.