A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares are -71.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.75% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -51.95% and -67.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2018, Needham recommended the EXTR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Lake Street had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 29, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the Extreme Networks Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.0% or 65.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, up 3.20% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 737,056 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 419,186. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,584 and 21,333 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gault Robert J, a Chief Revenue Officer at the company, sold 39,584 shares worth $305905.0 at $7.73 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 EXTR shares valued at $152050.0 on Feb 10. The shares were bought at $6.08 per share. MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 100,000 shares at $8.22 per share on Aug 02 for a total of $822330.0 while MEYERCORD EDWARD, (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 50,000 shares on Apr 11 for $383485.0 with each share fetching $7.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), on the other hand, is trading around $24.46 with a market cap of $2.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 176 times at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 83,127 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,309,733 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 155 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -134.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.35M shares after the latest sales, with 90.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.20% with a share float percentage of 47.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PennyMac Financial Services Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.03 million shares worth more than $545.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 20.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.6 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.