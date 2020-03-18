A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Moderna Inc. (MRNA), NIO Limited (NIO)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are 44.07% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.38% or $1.69 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 51.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.14% and 48.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the MRNA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MRNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.22. The forecasts give the Moderna Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.55% or 6.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.5, up 37.90% from -$1.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 864,589 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,391,671. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 63,742 and 899,242 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hoge Stephen, a President at the company, sold 4,990 shares worth $105550.0 at $21.15 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 MRNA shares valued at $230000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $23.00 per share. Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,046 shares at $21.17 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $233857.0 while Hoge Stephen, (President) sold 5,000 shares on Mar 12 for $114815.0 with each share fetching $22.96.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.90 with a market cap of $3.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$10.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 729.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 101.37 million shares worth more than $407.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 63.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 41.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.62 million and represent 25.90% of shares outstanding.