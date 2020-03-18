A focus on opportunistic stocks: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares are -12.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.33% or $5.96 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.46% and -15.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, DZ Bank recommended the BABA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $184.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1783.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.64.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.60% in the current quarter to $6.7, up from the $1.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $50.49, up 820.10% from $5.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $8.51 and $16.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $61.22 for the next year.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), on the other hand, is trading around $17.46 with a market cap of $12.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at Synchrony Financial over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 83 times and accounting for 970,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 526,917 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 53.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.27M shares after the latest sales, with 36.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60% with a share float percentage of 611.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synchrony Financial having a total of 1,036 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.04 million shares worth more than $1.91 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.