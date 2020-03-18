A focus on opportunistic stocks: Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN), Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares are -36.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.69% or -$3.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.23% and -36.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Maxim Group recommended the DNKN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 19, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the DNKN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.83. The forecasts give the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $71.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.48% or 32.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.21, up 3.10% from $3.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 292,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 261,016. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 65,145 and 51,453 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOFFMANN DAVID L, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 15,401 shares worth $1.16 million at $75.06 per share on Feb 11. The CIO and Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 17,694 DNKN shares valued at $1.35 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $76.17 per share. Jaspon Katherine D. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,198 shares at $75.91 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $1.15 million while VARUGHESE JOHN, (SVP, International) sold 4,000 shares on Aug 16 for $333720.0 with each share fetching $83.43.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), on the other hand, is trading around $9.19 with a market cap of $879.21M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Delphi Technologies PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 114,395 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 190.87k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 85.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delphi Technologies PLC having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $178.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 10.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.59 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.