A focus on opportunistic stocks: Halliburton Company (HAL), Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares are -74.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.37% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.89% down YTD and -74.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.10% and -72.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the HAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 16, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the HAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.95. The forecasts give the Halliburton Company stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.81% or 23.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, down -6.80% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 644,028 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 162,069. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 159,378 and 61,198 in purchases and sales respectively.

Loeffler Lance, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,105 shares worth $217359.0 at $21.51 per share on Feb 10. The Director had earlier bought another 155,763 HAL shares valued at $1.06 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.78 per share.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), on the other hand, is trading around $17.71 with a market cap of $34.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GOLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 70.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$713.0 million. This represented a 126.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.68 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $43.87 billion from $32.6 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.96 billion, significantly higher than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $703.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 1.75B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corporation having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company.