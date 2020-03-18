A focus on opportunistic stocks: International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares are -66.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.48% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.09% and -65.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the IGT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.41. The forecasts give the International Game Technology PLC stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.5% or 52.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.20% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, down -1.50% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), on the other hand, is trading around $28.40 with a market cap of $6.20B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Americold Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 158,840 shares. Insider sales totaled 51,586 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 698.57k shares after the latest sales, with 22.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 199.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americold Realty Trust having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.28 million shares worth more than $956.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $482.28 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.