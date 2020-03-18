A focus on opportunistic stocks: Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), KB Home (KBH)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares are -56.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.07% or -$2.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.80% down YTD and -55.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.08% and -59.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the RWT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JMP Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RWT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.10. The forecasts give the Redwood Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.78% or 58.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.66, up 29.80% from $1.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 136,492 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 16,200. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,751 and 16,200 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stone Andrew P, a General Counsel at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $249300.0 at $16.62 per share on Dec 20. The Director had earlier sold another 1,200 RWT shares valued at $19968.0 on Dec 27. The shares were sold at $16.64 per share.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.75 with a market cap of $1.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KB Home (KBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KBH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $147.68 million. This represented a 90.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.56 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.02 billion from $5.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $251.04 million, significantly higher than the $221.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $210.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at KB Home over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,155,001 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,018,099 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.82M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 80.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KB Home having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company.