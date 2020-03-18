A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is -70.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.30 and a high of $43.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37%.

Currently trading at $12.33, the stock is -61.82% and -67.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.56 million and changing -16.12% at the moment leaves the stock -67.99% off its SMA200. USFD registered -64.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.41.

The stock witnessed a -69.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.33%, and is -59.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.48% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $25.94B in sales. and $25.94B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.05 and Fwd P/E is 4.11. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.78% and -71.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $6.85B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

450 institutions hold shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 98.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 287.99M, and float is at 218.76M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 97.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.06 million shares valued at $840.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the USFD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.89 million shares valued at $749.24 million to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 16.83 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $705.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 9.51 million with a market value of $398.22 million.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Locascio Dirk J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Locascio Dirk J. sold 26,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $40.57 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39894.0 shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Satriano Pietro (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 184,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $39.23 per share for $7.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 265815.0 shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Satriano Pietro (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 66,451 shares at an average price of $40.15 for $2.67 million. The insider now directly holds 265,815 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landec Corporation (LNDC) that is trading -24.82% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.82% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.