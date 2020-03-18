A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), Linde plc (LIN)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares are -50.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.08% or $0.6 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.71% and -50.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ARI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ARI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.65. The forecasts give the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.61% or 46.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.4, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.64, down -5.60% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 164,385 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,672. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,140 and 105,965 in purchases and sales respectively.

SALVATI MICHAEL, a Director at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $380400.0 at $19.02 per share on Aug 21. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 50,000 ARI shares valued at $916625.0 on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $18.33 per share.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), on the other hand, is trading around $163.88 with a market cap of $95.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $231.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Linde plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 193,771 shares. Insider sales totaled 139,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 607.57k shares after the latest sales, with 40.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.50% with a share float percentage of 531.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Linde plc having a total of 1,637 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.2 million shares worth more than $9.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.74 billion and represent 5.94% of shares outstanding.