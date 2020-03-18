A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares are -52.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.25% and -56.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 29, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the CHS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on November 27, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CHS stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.19. The forecasts give the Chico’s FAS Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.0% or 35.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 0.70% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,062,307 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,293,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 506,050 and 159,405 in purchases and sales respectively.

WATSON STEPHEN E, a Director at the company, bought 62,800 shares worth $250088.0 at $3.98 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 37,000 CHS shares valued at $148995.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $4.03 per share. Brooks Bonnie R. (Interim President and CEO) bought 21,600 shares at $3.49 per share on Jun 14 for a total of $75384.0 while Baker Gregory S, (SVP & General Counsel) bought 2,000 shares on Jun 13 for $7140.0 with each share fetching $3.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), on the other hand, is trading around $45.13 with a market cap of $5.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Hyatt Hotels Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 2,530,479 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,629,389 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 91.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 34.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyatt Hotels Corporation having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $482.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Select Equity Group, Inc. held 15.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $405.77 million and represent 12.62% of shares outstanding.