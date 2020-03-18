A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), AECOM (ACM)

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) shares are -61.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.04% or -$5.92 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -61.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.50% and -65.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 15, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the TPX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on June 24, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TPX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.10. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.57.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.10% in the current quarter to $0.91, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.58, up 17.40% from $4.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $1.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 103 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 332,638 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,037,316. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 189,529 and 90,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dilsaver Evelyn S, a Director at the company, sold 72 shares worth $6756.0 at $93.84 per share on Feb 21. The Pres., U.S. Direct to Consumer had earlier sold another 4,700 TPX shares valued at $375060.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $79.80 per share. Ruchim Arik W (Director) sold 1,098,834 shares at $92.55 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $101.7 million while JAFFER REHAN, (10% Owner) sold 1,098,834 shares on Feb 18 for $101.7 million with each share fetching $92.55.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), on the other hand, is trading around $27.93 with a market cap of $5.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at AECOM over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 440,959 shares. Insider sales totaled 186,855 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.56M shares after the latest sales, with 8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 151.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AECOM having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 22.14 million shares worth more than $954.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 13.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $801.67 million and represent 11.72% of shares outstanding.