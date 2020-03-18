A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) shares are -5.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.98% or $9.74 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -5.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.92% and -6.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2019, Goldman recommended the PG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $118.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.58. The forecasts give the The Procter & Gamble Company stock a price target range of $143.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $111.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.31% or -6.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.97, up 4.00% from $4.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.06 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 108 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 125 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,610,446 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,229,714. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 428,907 and 1,520,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

Keith R. Alexandra, a CEO – Beauty at the company, sold 4,311 shares worth $476107.0 at $110.44 per share on Feb 28. The Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer had earlier sold another 1,641 PG shares valued at $181232.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $110.44 per share. Keith R. Alexandra (CEO – Beauty) sold 1,041 shares at $110.44 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $114968.0 while Taylor David S, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 14,061 shares on Feb 28 for $1.55 million with each share fetching $110.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), on the other hand, is trading around $136.59 with a market cap of $378.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $161.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Johnson & Johnson over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 535,700 shares. Insider sales totaled 294,179 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.16M shares after the latest sales, with 25.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.90% with a share float percentage of 2.63B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson & Johnson having a total of 3,763 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 228.3 million shares worth more than $33.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 192.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.13 billion and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.