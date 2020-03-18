A peek at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who has invested in It?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is -66.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.70 and a high of $75.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.71% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 29.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is -52.82% and -59.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.9 million and changing -13.75% at the moment leaves the stock -64.37% off its SMA200. KSS registered -75.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.55.

The stock witnessed a -61.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.79%, and is -46.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.29% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $19.97B in sales. and $19.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.86 and Fwd P/E is 3.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.71% and -77.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.68B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

862 institutions hold shares in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 100.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.59M, and float is at 154.52M with Short Float at 12.39%. Institutions hold 99.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.37 million shares valued at $935.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.73% of the KSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.84 million shares valued at $756.2 million to account for 9.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.56 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $435.92 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 7.43 million with a market value of $378.79 million.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BONEPARTH PETER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BONEPARTH PETER bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $35.40 per share for a total of $354024.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27321.0 shares.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -49.09% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.23.