A peek at New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Who has invested in It?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) is -38.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $17.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The NRZ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $18.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 42.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.85, the stock is -36.45% and -39.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.44 million and changing -6.72% at the moment leaves the stock -36.85% off its SMA200. NRZ registered -41.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.57.

The stock witnessed a -44.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.26%, and is -32.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has around 3384 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $2.54B in sales. and $2.54B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.31 and Fwd P/E is 4.39. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.76% and -44.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Analyst Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $220.71M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Top Institutional Holders

457 institutions hold shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 52.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 492.14M, and float is at 413.88M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 52.60% of the Float.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sloves Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sloves Andrew bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $15930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36535.0 shares.

New Residential Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that MCGINNIS ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $15.73 per share for $70777.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61243.0 shares of the NRZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Sloves Andrew (Director) acquired 1,800 shares at an average price of $16.65 for $29974.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ).

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.38% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -67.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.