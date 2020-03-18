A peek at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who has invested in It?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is -17.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $87.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.73% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.16% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -34.43% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.79, the stock is 2.33% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.39 million and changing 11.18% at the moment leaves the stock -13.42% off its SMA200. UPS registered -12.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.81.

The stock witnessed a -8.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.40%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 495000 employees, a market worth around $84.85B and $74.09B in sales. and $74.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.04% and -22.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $17.89B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

2,024 institutions hold shares in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), with 77.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 71.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 876.62M, and float is at 702.02M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 71.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.56 million shares valued at $6.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the UPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.18 million shares valued at $5.17 billion to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 28.48 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $3.33 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 18.47 million with a market value of $2.16 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barber James J., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Barber James J. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $116.43 per share for a total of $174641.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48344.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Brothers Norman M. Jr (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $106.03 per share for $159045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UPS stock.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading -16.72% down over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is -19.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.83% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.