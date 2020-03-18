Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Vs. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Which Is Riskier?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) shares are -33.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.83% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.28% and -27.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Vertical Research recommended the ALSN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 21, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ALSN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.78. The forecasts give the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.62% or 17.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.30% in the current quarter to $1.07, down from the $1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.23, down -10.40% from $4.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $1.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 407,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 287,084. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,511 and 40,828 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bohley G Frederick, a SVP, CFO & Treasurer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $202500.0 at $40.50 per share on Mar 03. The SVP, CFO & Treasurer had earlier bought another 2,500 ALSN shares valued at $95625.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $38.25 per share. Graziosi David S. (President and CEO) sold 15,139 shares at $48.91 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $740420.0 while Graziosi David S., (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares on Dec 11 for $960870.0 with each share fetching $48.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), on the other hand, is trading around $5.04 with a market cap of $39.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company.