Amcor plc (AMCR) Vs. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Which Is Riskier?

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) shares are -42.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.71% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.55% and -38.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the AMCR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on March 13, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AMCR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.37. The forecasts give the Amcor plc stock a price target range of $11.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.29% or 26.71%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 35.20% from $0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Delia Ronald Stephen, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $532145.0 at $10.64 per share on Mar 16. The Executive Vice President had earlier bought another 72,000 AMCR shares valued at $475200.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $6.60 per share.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), on the other hand, is trading around $106.15 with a market cap of $108.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $133.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 102 times at Texas Instruments Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 873,545 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,029,627 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.55M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 931.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Texas Instruments Incorporated having a total of 2,164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.49 million shares worth more than $11.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 69.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.89 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.