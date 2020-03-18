AMETEK Inc. (AME) And Azul S.A. (AZUL) Among Headliners

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) shares are -33.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.37% or $3.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.89% and -34.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the AME stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $65.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $108.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.47.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.33, up 1.40% from $4.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.03 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 88 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 359,749 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 399,713. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,934 and 21,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

VARET ELIZEBETH R, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $190800.0 at $95.40 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 AME shares valued at $191050.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $95.52 per share. WILLIAMS DENNIS K (Director) sold 5,190 shares at $101.14 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $524912.0 while VARET ELIZEBETH R, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 12 for $203630.0 with each share fetching $101.82.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), on the other hand, is trading around $9.46 with a market cap of $1.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.32 million shares worth more than $213.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 20.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 6.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.17 million and represent 18.28% of shares outstanding.