Analysts suggest Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) could spike -31.33% in a year

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -36.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $19.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is -31.54% and -35.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.02 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -36.03% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -31.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.38.

The stock witnessed a -38.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.43%, and is -28.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

and $1.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Distance from 52-week low is -2.00% and -39.16% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $387.75M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

580 institutions hold shares in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), with 2.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 36.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 431.08M, and institutions hold 36.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 8.0 million shares valued at $149.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.85% of the ARCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 7.69 million shares valued at $143.48 million to account for 1.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 5.14 million shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $95.89 million, while Confluence Investment Management, LLC holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 5.07 million with a market value of $94.48 million.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McKeever Steven B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McKeever Steven B. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $13.71 per share for a total of $24678.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34107.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $14.34 per share for $14340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59305.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, McKeever Steven B. (Director) acquired 3,375 shares at an average price of $14.57 for $49174.0. The insider now directly holds 32,307 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).