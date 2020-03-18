Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares are -37.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.43% or $2.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.92% down YTD and -37.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.01% and -48.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the PLAN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PLAN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.68. The forecasts give the Anaplan Inc. stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.03% or 20.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.43, up 33.50% from -$0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 121 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,405,867 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,386,472. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 377,486 and 989,290 in purchases and sales respectively.

CALDERONI FRANK, a Chairman and CEO at the company, sold 3,758 shares worth $137756.0 at $36.66 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 30,806 PLAN shares valued at $1.13 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $36.60 per share. Ward Rob (Director) sold 17,804 shares at $44.62 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $794379.0 while Ward Rob, (Director) sold 169,621 shares on Mar 03 for $7.68 million with each share fetching $45.28.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), on the other hand, is trading around $32.53 with a market cap of $5.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.0 million. This represented a 99.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.99 billion from $12.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.3 billion while total current assets were at $2.04 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.72 billion, significantly higher than the $1.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.03 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Alaska Air Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 67,329 shares. Insider sales totaled 43,868 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 534.67k shares after the latest sales, with 14.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.60% with a share float percentage of 122.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaska Air Group Inc. having a total of 715 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.53 million shares worth more than $916.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 8.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.06 million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.