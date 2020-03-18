Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Equinor ASA (EQNR), WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) shares are -49.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.26% or $0.76 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.66% down YTD and -46.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.34% and -42.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Bernstein recommended the EQNR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the EQNR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.84. The forecasts give the Equinor ASA stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.41% or 41.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.61, down -18.10% from $2.01 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.38 for the next year.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC), on the other hand, is trading around $102.46 with a market cap of $34.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -6.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.35 billion, significantly lower than the $2.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $84.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at WEC Energy Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 215,093 shares. Insider sales totaled 186,616 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 640.33k shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 314.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WEC Energy Group Inc. having a total of 1,184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 million shares worth more than $3.73 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 billion and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.