Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) shares are -83.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.89% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -81.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -54.75% and -78.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the NBL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 17, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.49. The forecasts give the Noble Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.3% or 47.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, down -1.50% from -$0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.7 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 677,467 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 681,547. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 596,549 and 659,594 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fisher Kenneth M., a Exec. VP & CFO at the company, sold 27,852 shares worth $647241.0 at $23.24 per share on Feb 07. The President & COO had earlier bought another 9,850 NBL shares valued at $150580.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $15.29 per share. EDELMAN THOMAS J (Director) sold 200,000 shares at $23.98 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $4.8 million while STOVER DAVID L, (CEO & Director) bought 12,000 shares on Dec 04 for $251084.0 with each share fetching $20.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), on the other hand, is trading around $10.03 with a market cap of $3.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 837,390 shares. Insider sales totaled 379,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.73M shares after the latest sales, with 49.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 211.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 687 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 24.71 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 11.12% of shares outstanding.