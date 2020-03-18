Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – TechnipFMC plc (FTI), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares are -71.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.68% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.26% and -64.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Bernstein recommended the FTI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the FTI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 3 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.88. The forecasts give the TechnipFMC plc stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.37% or 44.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -92.90% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.29, up 13.60% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,195,936 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,492. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,192,936 and 109,220 in purchases and sales respectively.

Piou Olivier, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $151100.0 at $15.11 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 FTI shares valued at $108200.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.41 per share. Mannen Maryann T. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,500 shares at $20.84 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $302154.0 while Piou Olivier, (Director) bought 3,000 shares on Nov 22 for $58470.0 with each share fetching $19.49.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR), on the other hand, is trading around $13.19 with a market cap of $4.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Tapestry Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 56,530 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 855.69k shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 275.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tapestry Inc. having a total of 818 institutions that hold shares in the company.