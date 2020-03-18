Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares are -25.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.25% or $0.91 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.17% and -34.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the BX stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 14, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.67. The forecasts give the The Blackstone Group Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.63% or 20.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.95, up 24.20% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,155,181 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,133,936. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,415 and 25,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Blackstone Group Inc, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 333,965 shares worth $8.69 million at $26.02 per share on Mar 12. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 68,987 BX shares valued at $1.82 million on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $26.31 per share. Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) bought 14,331 shares at $27.57 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $395101.0 while Blackstone Group Inc, (10% Owner) bought 327,762 shares on Mar 10 for $8.45 million with each share fetching $25.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), on the other hand, is trading around $68.86 with a market cap of $87.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at QUALCOMM Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 649,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 463,405 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.38M shares after the latest sales, with 48.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 1.14B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QUALCOMM Incorporated having a total of 2,124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.98 million shares worth more than $8.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 81.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.17 billion and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.