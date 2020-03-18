Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Upwork Inc. (UPWK), II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are -38.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.16% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.99% down YTD and -36.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.46% and -28.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Citigroup recommended the UPWK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 24, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the UPWK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.44. The forecasts give the Upwork Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.21% or 33.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.21, up 14.10% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,125,456 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,865,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 368,696 and 883,556 in purchases and sales respectively.

GRETSCH GREGORY C., a Director at the company, bought 150,000 shares worth $1.21 million at $8.04 per share on Mar 05. The Chairman had earlier bought another 25,000 UPWK shares valued at $199700.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $7.99 per share. LAYTON THOMAS (Chairman) bought 100,000 shares at $8.11 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $811260.0 while Kasriel Stephane, (Director) sold 13,718 shares on Mar 02 for $115637.0 with each share fetching $8.43.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), on the other hand, is trading around $26.96 with a market cap of $2.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IIVI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $227.91 million. This represented a 65.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $666.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.21 billion from $5.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $56.26 million, significantly lower than the $88.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.03 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at II-VI Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 107,568 shares. Insider sales totaled 66,416 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.07M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.70% with a share float percentage of 86.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with II-VI Incorporated having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.73 million shares worth more than $361.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 9.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.8 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.