Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are -57.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.26% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.80% and -37.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 23, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ZIOP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ZIOP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.92. The forecasts give the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock a price target range of $7.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.33% or 33.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 699,739 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 296,152. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 673,072 and 284,485 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lafond Kevin G, a SVP, Treasurer & CAO at the company, sold 21,570 shares worth $98144.0 at $4.55 per share on Jan 02. The President had earlier sold another 22,394 ZIOP shares valued at $101893.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $4.55 per share. Hadfield Robert (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 16,853 shares at $4.55 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $76681.0 while De Groot Eleanor, (EVP, GM Cell Therapy) sold 24,890 shares on Jan 02 for $113250.0 with each share fetching $4.55.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), on the other hand, is trading around $122.56 with a market cap of $6.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at WABCO Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 57,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,979 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 290.61k shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.31% with a share float percentage of 50.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WABCO Holdings Inc. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $624.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $351.68 million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.