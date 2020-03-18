Companies

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)?

By Winifred Gerald

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -23.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is -13.88% and -20.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.2 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -24.07% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -25.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.45.

The stock witnessed a -24.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.76%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.70% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

and $659.26M in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.31. Distance from 52-week low is 22.50% and -28.62% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $149.44M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), with 42.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.56% while institutional investors hold 17.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 367.66M, and institutions hold 15.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lsv Asset Management with over 6.25 million shares valued at $40.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the PSEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 5.64 million shares valued at $36.34 million to account for 1.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 3.6 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $23.21 million, while Muzinich & Co., Inc. holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $17.63 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry John F, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Barry John F bought 3,252,951 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $4.92 per share for a total of $16.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48.82 million shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 4,561,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $4.56 per share for $20.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.57 million shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 698,091 shares at an average price of $4.79 for $3.35 million. The insider now directly holds 41,005,871 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).

