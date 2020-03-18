Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Vs. Formula One Group (FWONK): Those Ticking Clocks

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) shares are -24.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.66% or $6.93 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.21% and -28.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Citigroup recommended the ADP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 22, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ADP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $185.29. The forecasts give the Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock a price target range of $212.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $165.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.97% or 21.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $1.93, up from the $1.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.17, up 5.40% from $5.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.33 and $1.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 136 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 608,358 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 589,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,728 and 107,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weinstein Donald, a Corporate VP at the company, sold 2,468 shares worth $444240.0 at $180.00 per share on Feb 06. The Corporate Vice President had earlier sold another 13,563 ADP shares valued at $2.44 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $180.00 per share. Dyson Deborah L (Corp. VP) sold 3,250 shares at $176.67 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $574178.0 while Ayala John, (Corp. VP) sold 6,484 shares on Jan 17 for $1.14 million with each share fetching $176.03.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), on the other hand, is trading around $22.15 with a market cap of $4.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Formula One Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,007 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,664 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.02M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.01% with a share float percentage of 203.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Formula One Group having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.44 million shares worth more than $801.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 13.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.72 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.