Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Vs. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Those Ticking Clocks

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares are -0.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 71.47% or $2.73 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 163.05% and 67.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2018, Canaccord Genuity recommended the APRN stock is a Hold, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 15, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the APRN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.50. The forecasts give the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -9.17% or -31.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.80% in the current quarter to -$1.54, down from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.42, down -13.90% from -$4.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.13 and -$0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 524,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,109. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 23,606 and 8,150 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bensley Timothy, a CFO & Treasurer at the company, sold 1,546 shares worth $3629.0 at $2.35 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,264 APRN shares valued at $2967.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $2.35 per share. Kozlowski Linda F (President and CEO) sold 5,340 shares at $2.35 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $12534.0 while Bessemer Venture Partners VIII, (10% Owner) sold 1,419,184 shares on Feb 20 for $4.61 million with each share fetching $3.25.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), on the other hand, is trading around $4.75 with a market cap of $38.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.24% with a share float percentage of 5.76B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company.