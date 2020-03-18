Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) And Nucor Corporation (NUE) Saying Scary Stuff?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) shares are -62.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.68% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.29% and -66.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the BYD stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BYD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.18. The forecasts give the Boyd Gaming Corporation stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.5% or 66.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.40% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.02, up 1.40% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 484,495 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 479,172. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 262,676 and 141,320 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thoman A. Randall, a Director at the company, bought 250 shares worth $4950.0 at $19.80 per share on Mar 11. The Vice President had earlier bought another 1,500 BYD shares valued at $29550.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $19.70 per share. Thoman A. Randall (Director) bought 250 shares at $26.45 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $6613.0 while Hirsberg Josh, (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 35,510 shares on Dec 13 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $29.76.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is trading around $30.99 with a market cap of $10.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Nucor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 99,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.82M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 298.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nucor Corporation having a total of 1,044 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 28.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.