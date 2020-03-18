Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) And Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Among Headliners

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) shares are 1.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.86% or $2.91 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.55% and -16.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2018, Credit Suisse recommended the BRO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on December 05, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.67. The forecasts give the Brown & Brown Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.23% or -5.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $0.46, up from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.55, up 7.30% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 316,370 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 105,105. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 282,685 and 82,923 in purchases and sales respectively.

PENNY JEROME SCOTT, a EVP Chief Acquisitions Officer at the company, sold 30,000 shares worth $1.18 million at $39.47 per share on Dec 19. The EVP and Pres. Programs Segment had earlier sold another 4,469 BRO shares valued at $216578.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $48.46 per share.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.16 with a market cap of $200.17M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Rockwell Medical Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 22,665 shares. Insider sales totaled 39,672 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.25M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.80% with a share float percentage of 55.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockwell Medical Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.19 million shares worth more than $10.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.75 million and represent 4.33% of shares outstanding.