Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) up -82.69% since start of the year

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is -78.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.68% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 64.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.15, the stock is -64.48% and -72.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.0 million and changing -15.63% at the moment leaves the stock -74.88% off its SMA200. CPRI registered -82.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.32.

The stock witnessed a -71.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.98%, and is -60.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.85% over the week and 10.22% over the month.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has around 11096 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $5.70B in sales. and $5.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.57 and Fwd P/E is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.44% and -83.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capri Holdings Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 103.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.14M, and float is at 141.33M with Short Float at 8.85%. Institutions hold 98.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.73 million shares valued at $599.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the CPRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Eminence Capital, LP with 12.63 million shares valued at $481.69 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 11.68 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $445.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 10.46 million with a market value of $399.04 million.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.