Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) up -78.34% since start of the year

By Sue Brooks

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -80.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $5.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.01% off the consensus price target high of $12.07 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.68% higher than the price target low of $2.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is -69.54% and -76.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.55 million and changing -21.22% at the moment leaves the stock -78.00% off its SMA200. CVE registered -78.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.74.

The stock witnessed a -78.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.04%, and is -37.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.42% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 2361 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $14.65B in sales. and $14.65B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.22% and -82.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Analyst Forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), with 209.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.06% while institutional investors hold 79.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 65.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.93% of the CVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 92.59 million shares valued at $939.76 million to account for 7.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 65.16 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $661.42 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 54.24 million with a market value of $550.51 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -87.26% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -67.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.07% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.

