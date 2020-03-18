CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) turns bullish with gain of 2.17 points

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is -46.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $31.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.65, the stock is -33.05% and -40.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.24 million and changing 17.39% at the moment leaves the stock -46.37% off its SMA200. CNP registered -52.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.25.

The stock witnessed a -46.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.52%, and is -21.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 14262 employees, a market worth around $8.74B and $12.30B in sales. and $12.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.97 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.62% and -53.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $3.06B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.40% in year-over-year returns.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

858 institutions hold shares in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), with 989.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 88.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 596.48M, and float is at 501.25M with Short Float at 3.36%. Institutions hold 88.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.62 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.87% of the CNP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.92 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 28.68 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $781.97 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 27.96 million with a market value of $762.37 million.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prochazka Scott M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Prochazka Scott M sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $186410.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359169.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $26.83 per share for $187810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 366169.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $24.50 for $171500.0. The insider now directly holds 395,269 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) that is trading -28.98% down over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -68.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.15% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.