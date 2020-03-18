Check out this: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is on the verge of a huge rally

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is -42.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -31.49% and -41.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.67 million and changing 12.44% at the moment leaves the stock -42.52% off its SMA200. CX registered -55.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a -44.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.29%, and is -19.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.12% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 40407 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $13.13B in sales. and $13.13B in sales Current P/E ratio is 58.65 and Fwd P/E is 5.13. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.43% and -57.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 33.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 33.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 122.59 million shares valued at $463.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the CX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with 69.36 million shares valued at $262.19 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 41.17 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $155.61 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 15.75 million with a market value of $59.52 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading -28.85% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.