Check out this: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is on the verge of a huge rally

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is -55.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.01 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 40.5% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.04, the stock is -55.87% and -57.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.14 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -53.61% off its SMA200. GLPI registered -48.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.94.

The stock witnessed a -61.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.72%, and is -55.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.03% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $1.15B in sales. and $1.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.53 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.16% and -62.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $292.96M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Top Institutional Holders

488 institutions hold shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), with 13.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.08% while institutional investors hold 97.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.31M, and float is at 202.04M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 91.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.0 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.95% of the GLPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.3 million shares valued at $615.67 million to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 14.19 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $610.76 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 9.26 million with a market value of $398.68 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARLINO PETER M, the company’s Chairman,CEO,President. SEC filings show that CARLINO PETER M bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $30.45 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.84 million shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Urdang E Scott (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $30.71 per share for $307060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 119299.0 shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Urdang E Scott (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $34.64 for $103920.0. The insider now directly holds 109,299 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -68.53% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -72.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.75% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.