Check out this: MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is on the verge of a huge rally

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -44.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $8.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $8.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is -41.36% and -43.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.84 million and changing -16.67% at the moment leaves the stock -43.02% off its SMA200. MFA registered -42.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.45.

The stock witnessed a -46.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.23%, and is -40.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.25% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $807.60M in sales. and $807.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.46 and Fwd P/E is 4.96. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.67% and -47.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MFA Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $147.6M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 143.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 158.90% in year-over-year returns.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 80.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 519.35M, and float is at 450.47M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 79.73% of the Float.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FREYDBERG RONALD A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that FREYDBERG RONALD A bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $90150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 643441.0 shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that JOSEPHS ROBIN (Director) sold a total of 24,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $7.65 per share for $189758.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83186.0 shares of the MFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Wulfsohn Bryan (Sr. VP & Co-Chief Invest Off.) disposed off 50,500 shares at an average price of $7.71 for $389575.0. The insider now directly holds 89,349 shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -58.09% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -34.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.92% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.