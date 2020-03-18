Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) up -47.50% since start of the year

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is -52.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.51 and a high of $41.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 38.35% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.11, the stock is -37.33% and -46.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.27 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -46.74% off its SMA200. CFG registered -47.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.81.

The stock witnessed a -50.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.37%, and is -24.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $6.19B in sales. and $6.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.02 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.24% and -53.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

965 institutions hold shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 100.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 469.47M, and float is at 425.65M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 100.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.31 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the CFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 40.29 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 21.72 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $881.87 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 19.9 million with a market value of $807.96 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coughlin Brendan, the company’s Head of Consumer Banking. SEC filings show that Coughlin Brendan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $22.21 per share for a total of $99945.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77348.0 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Subramaniam Shivan S. (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $24.62 per share for $98480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the CFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Lillis Terrance (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.46 for $24460.0. The insider now directly holds 5,652 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is trading -23.34% down over the past 12 months. Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is -55.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.