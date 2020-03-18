Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock Surged by 34.60 yesterday

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -56.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $8.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 29.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -21.00% and -36.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.28 million and changing 34.60% at the moment leaves the stock -33.96% off its SMA200. CDE registered -23.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a -40.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.31%, and is -7.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.91% over the week and 13.89% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $711.50M in sales. and $711.50M in sales Fwd P/E is 16.24. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.79% and -57.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $193.04M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -510.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.60% in year-over-year returns.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), with 4.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 72.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.20M, and float is at 238.92M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 71.15% of the Float.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sandoval Brian E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sandoval Brian E bought 1,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.18 per share for a total of $2458.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39012.0 shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Rasmussen Hans John (SVP, Exploration) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.00 per share for $35000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 350655.0 shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, THOMPSON J KENNETH (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.61 for $26100.0. The insider now directly holds 178,223 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 27.55% up over the past 12 months. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -11.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.