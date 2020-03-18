DISH Network Corporation (DISH) And PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Saying Scary Stuff?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares are -41.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.12% or $2.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.73% and -47.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Bernstein recommended the DISH stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DISH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.41. The forecasts give the DISH Network Corporation stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.27% or 19.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.55, down from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.24, down -2.40% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,852,893 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,584. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 26,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

KISER KYLE J, a Vice President, Treasurer at the company, sold 13,500 shares worth $408510.0 at $30.26 per share on Mar 06. The Vice President, Treasurer had earlier sold another 3,000 DISH shares valued at $76860.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $25.62 per share. KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares at $33.18 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $331800.0 while McSchooler Jeffrey L, (EVP, Wireless Operations) sold 1,787 shares on Nov 26 for $63153.0 with each share fetching $35.34.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is trading around $8.44 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at PBF Energy Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 4,242,040 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 96.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.99 million shares worth more than $313.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.26 million and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.