Dissecting Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) is -92.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -81.17% and -88.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.37 million and changing -33.28% at the moment leaves the stock -92.28% off its SMA200. CDEV registered -96.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3800.

The stock witnessed a -87.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.10%, and is -45.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.32% over the week and 24.85% over the month.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $75.58M and $944.30M in sales. and $944.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.11. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.83% and -96.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $242.86M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), with 4.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 104.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.63M, and float is at 191.34M with Short Float at 13.58%. Institutions hold 102.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 70.27 million shares valued at $324.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.46% of the CDEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 41.34 million shares valued at $190.99 million to account for 14.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 18.25 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $84.33 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 9.89 million with a market value of $45.69 million.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glyphis George S., the company’s VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Glyphis George S. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $1.92 per share for a total of $19150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 718388.0 shares.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that SHAPIRO STEVEN J (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $1.92 per share for $96150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 146002.0 shares of the CDEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Glyphis George S. (VP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.91 for $28697.0. The insider now directly holds 708,388 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -90.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.4% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.