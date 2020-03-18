Dissecting First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) top performing stock: Get the Stats

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -48.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $10.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $7.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is -21.72% and -33.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.81 million and changing 14.57% at the moment leaves the stock -34.75% off its SMA200. AG registered -5.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a -34.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.99%, and is -14.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.99% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

and $363.94M in sales Fwd P/E is 89.86. Distance from 52-week low is 50.84% and -50.43% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01. The EPS is expected to grow by 250.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.80% year-over-year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading -1.57% down over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -43.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.35.