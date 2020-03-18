Dissecting Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is -82.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $43.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRGP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.62%.

Currently trading at $7.21, the stock is -74.33% and -79.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.11 million and changing -26.65% at the moment leaves the stock -80.76% off its SMA200. TRGP registered -82.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.33.

The stock witnessed a -80.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.57%, and is -49.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.59% over the week and 15.60% over the month.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has around 2680 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $8.67B in sales. and $8.67B in sales Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.34% and -83.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Analyst Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Top Institutional Holders

641 institutions hold shares in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), with 4.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 94.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.83M, and float is at 228.34M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.74 million shares valued at $928.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the TRGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 15.6 million shares valued at $637.08 million to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.66 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $557.84 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 10.77 million with a market value of $439.79 million.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Evans Robert B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Evans Robert B bought 41,420 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $39.33 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27000.0 shares.

Targa Resources Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Evans Robert B (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $39.59 per share for $395900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38506.0 shares of the TRGP stock.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -57.92% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -54.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.