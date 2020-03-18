Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are 4.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.41% or $23.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.62% down YTD and 5.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.78% and -3.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the COST stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Gordon Haskett had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the COST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $306.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $322.92. The forecasts give the Costco Wholesale Corporation stock a price target range of $355.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $235.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.52% or -30.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $2.05, up from the $1.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.7, up 7.60% from $8.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.62 and $3.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,213 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 197,945. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,850 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vachris Roland Michael, a Executive VP at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $1.77 million at $295.22 per share on Dec 17. The Director had earlier sold another 3,850 COST shares valued at $1.16 million on Jan 14. The shares were sold at $300.41 per share. Callans Patrick J (Executive VP) sold 2,000 shares at $293.99 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $587987.0 while DECKER SUSAN L, (Director) sold 1,703 shares on Nov 15 for $516032.0 with each share fetching $303.01.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), on the other hand, is trading around $77.29 with a market cap of $48.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Progressive Corporation (PGR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PGR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $264.3 million. This represented a 97.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.26 billion, significantly lower than the $6.28 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.9 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at The Progressive Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 242,943 shares. Insider sales totaled 179,478 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.7M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.10% with a share float percentage of 583.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Progressive Corporation having a total of 1,238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.81 million shares worth more than $3.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 42.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.