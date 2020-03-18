Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are -45.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.37% or -$4.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.20% and -46.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the DAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the DAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.63. The forecasts give the Delta Air Lines Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.73% or 9.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.64, down from the $0.96 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.78, down -9.20% from $7.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.56 and $2.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 57 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,594,690 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 482,064. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,553,650 and 261,019 in purchases and sales respectively.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 976,507 shares worth $45.31 million at $46.40 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 DAL shares valued at $46260.0 on Feb 27. The shares were bought at $46.26 per share. Taylor David S (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $51.31 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $102627.0 while Taylor David S, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Feb 24 for $107347.0 with each share fetching $53.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), on the other hand, is trading around $10.07 with a market cap of $7.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 277,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 513,207 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.32M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 697.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company.