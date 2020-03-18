Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: KBR Inc. (KBR), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares are -49.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.99% or $1.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.16% down YTD and -48.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.34% and -50.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2019, SunTrust recommended the KBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on August 22, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KBR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.85.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.87, up 10.60% from $1.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 242,275 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,757. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 224,666 and 113,615 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOPP MARK W, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 2,525 shares worth $50121.0 at $19.85 per share on Mar 09. The Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. had earlier sold another 2,343 KBR shares valued at $51523.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $21.99 per share. Conlon Gregory Sean (Chief Digital & Development) sold 12,250 shares at $25.62 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $313845.0 while SOPP MARK W, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 02 for $51436.0 with each share fetching $25.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), on the other hand, is trading around $10.12 with a market cap of $1.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EPRT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $71000.0. This represented a 99.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $88.57 million, significantly higher than the $45.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$498.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 30,208 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 995.97k shares after the latest sales, with 3.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 90.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.24 million shares worth more than $328.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.1 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.