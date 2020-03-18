Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) shares are -50.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.82% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.44% and -48.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 03, 2018, CIBC recommended the MFC stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the MFC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.61. The forecasts give the Manulife Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $25.71 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.73. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.79% or 6.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.03, down -9.60% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.21 for the next year.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), on the other hand, is trading around $127.46 with a market cap of $17.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.40 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 131 times at Citrix Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 65 times and accounting for 278,246 shares. Insider sales totaled 216,240 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 16.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 113.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citrix Systems Inc. having a total of 942 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.