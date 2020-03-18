Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Pluralsight Inc. (PS), Fastly Inc. (FSLY)

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) shares are -49.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.79% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.64% down YTD and -46.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.69% and -53.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the PS stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 08, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.46. The forecasts give the Pluralsight Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.27% or 52.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.70% in the current quarter to -$0.13, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.47, up 25.00% from -$0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,354,934 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,824,525. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 315,723 and 310,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walkingshaw Nate, a Chief Experience Officer at the company, sold 36,929 shares worth $644596.0 at $17.46 per share on Feb 28. The Chief Experience Officer had earlier sold another 5,000 PS shares valued at $85563.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $17.11 per share. Walkingshaw Nate (Chief Experience Officer) sold 36,928 shares at $19.05 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $703633.0 while Onion Frederick, (Co-Founder) sold 30,000 shares on Feb 14 for $558345.0 with each share fetching $18.61.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), on the other hand, is trading around $13.64 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Fastly Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 2,304,356 shares. Insider sales totaled 803,559 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.78M shares after the latest sales, with -114.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.60% with a share float percentage of 64.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastly Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 3.94 million shares worth more than $79.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.3 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.